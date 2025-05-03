Scott Jennings Could Soon Be Mitch McConnell’s Replacement

People are reporting that Scott Jennings will run for Mitch McConnell’s seat. That would be some great replacement after our years of suffering with ole Mitch. Jennings has been teasing the possibility and recently said he will do it if Donald Trump wants him to.

He had worked for George Bush and was an advisor to Mitch McConnell. I’m guessing Mitch didn’t often take his advice.

Something big is coming. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/wVr6foNWoW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 2, 2025

The media has criticized his speech at the University of Alabama commencement. They said he didn’t make sense. This is why Democrats think President Trump is crazy and chaotic:

.@POTUS: “Borders are not racist, speech is not violence, America is good, terrorists are bad, men can never become women, police are not criminals, and criminals are not victims.” I can’t tell you how comforting it is to hear this level of common sense from the WH again. pic.twitter.com/NGtGRyoPSd — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 3, 2025

