Helllhole NYC: Man Dies on a train, Illegal alien sexually abuses his corpse, others rob him

Authorities in New York have charged a man with attempted rape after surveillance video taken showed him performing sexual acts on an unresponsive passenger who had died on the train.

It took weeks to find him.

The victim had boarded the train on 8 April and rode for hours before appearing to lose consciousness by 10.50 pm, according to security camera video.

Police allege that criminal Rojas showed up on the train about a half hour later and performed abusive acts, stopping and resuming as the train made stops and other passengers got on and off.

Family members have identified the man who died on the train as 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, a father who immigrated to the US from Mexico with his wife in hopes of starting a new life. He worked in construction and restaurants, but struggled with alcoholism, his estranged wife, Teresa, told the New York Daily News. After failed stints in rehab, he disappeared, and she hadn’t spoken to him for years, she said.

His 13-year-old son heard the details.

