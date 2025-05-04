President Trump’s Inspiring Speech at the University of Alabama

President Trump spoke to the University of Alabama graduates from Coleman Colliseum. He was introduced by legendary UA former football coach and G.O.A.T. Nick Saban.

When Saban introduced the president, he said:

“It’s certainly an honor for me to be here and participate in this historic event, to be able to introduce President Trump to address the graduates you know here today. So, it’s a special moment for me. But I got to be honest: I feel like I’m the warm-up band for the Rolling Stones, and the first song in their set is, ‘You Can Start Me Up.'”

The more than 10,000 people in the stadium cheered as he entered and Hail to the Chief played.

President Trump greeted the 6600 graduates, families, and dignitaries.

“It’s going to be an even more promising tomorrow, I promise you that. You’re the first graduating class of ‘The Golden Age of America.'”

No wonder the media found his speech confusing. There isn’t one purple-haired, nose ring wearing gender neutral visible, and President Trump didn’t speak in woke. President Trump reminded them that no one is born a victim in the USA, and opportunity surrounds all of us if we are willing to take advantage of it.

This was one of his best lines:

“The Alabama class of 2025, standing here before you with this magnificent career. It is clear to see the next chapter of the American story will not be written by the Harvard Crimson. It will be written by you, the Crimson Tide!”

I think his speech was inspiring.

Full speech:


