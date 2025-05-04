President Trump’s Inspiring Speech at the University of Alabama

President Trump spoke to the University of Alabama graduates from Coleman Colliseum. He was introduced by legendary UA former football coach and G.O.A.T. Nick Saban.

When Saban introduced the president, he said:

“It’s certainly an honor for me to be here and participate in this historic event, to be able to introduce President Trump to address the graduates you know here today. So, it’s a special moment for me. But I got to be honest: I feel like I’m the warm-up band for the Rolling Stones, and the first song in their set is, ‘You Can Start Me Up.'”

The more than 10,000 people in the stadium cheered as he entered and Hail to the Chief played.

President Trump greeted the 6600 graduates, families, and dignitaries.

“It’s going to be an even more promising tomorrow, I promise you that. You’re the first graduating class of ‘The Golden Age of America.'”

No wonder the media found his speech confusing. There isn’t one purple-haired, nose ring wearing gender neutral visible, and President Trump didn’t speak in woke. President Trump reminded them that no one is born a victim in the USA, and opportunity surrounds all of us if we are willing to take advantage of it.

This was one of his best lines:

“The Alabama class of 2025, standing here before you with this magnificent career. It is clear to see the next chapter of the American story will not be written by the Harvard Crimson. It will be written by you, the Crimson Tide!”

TRUMP: “You learned a lot about winning here at Alabama, and now we need you to help win for America.” Roll tide. pic.twitter.com/bVDJQ7dWpz — blayne c. (@blaynecs) May 2, 2025

TRUMP: “Graduates of the Alabama Class of 2025, standing here before you in this magnificent arena, it’s clear to see the next chapter of the American story will not be written by the Harvard crimson, it will be written by you, the CRIMSON TIDE!” pic.twitter.com/uL1AS3BSDz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2025

“For the University of Alabama, good isn’t good enough, tough isn’t tough enough, and great isn’t great enough…the University of Alabama has a brand and that brand is winning.” – Donald Trump at @UofAlabama‘s commencement @POTUS pic.twitter.com/4IpevIttYJ — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 2, 2025

Trump to University of Alabama graduates: “For the Business Majors here today, I challenge you not merely to use your talents for financial speculation.” “Don’t just build a strong portfolio—build a very, very strong America.”pic.twitter.com/3XX8vobXOS — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 2, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP INSPIRED STUDENTS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA TO BE A PART OF OUR NATIONAL RENEWAL@ericbolling shares clips from Trump’s motivating commencement speech at the University of Alabama. “President Trump instilled hope and trust in these graduates.” pic.twitter.com/0XWWwVvY62 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 2, 2025

“Here in Alabama, we believe that the men and women who built this country are heroes, and that America’s destiny is to be the single greatest nation on the face of the earth, and we’re bringing it back at speed that nobody thought was possible. We believe in freedom and family,… pic.twitter.com/jZ9FaKxICh — Yaffee (@Yaffee) May 2, 2025

I think his speech was inspiring.

Full speech:

FULL REMARKS: President Trump Delivers Remarks at the University of Alabama Commencement – 5/1/25 “If you are here today and think that you are too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong. Now is the time to work harder than you have ever worked… pic.twitter.com/2KoOZUbbqr — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 2, 2025

