Scott Jennings Describes Harris’s Border Photo Op in One Phrase

In case people forgot, Harris was kind enough to remind us that this is only her second trip and photo-op at the border that she falsely claimed is secure. Then she lied about asylum, knowing they let every foreigner claim asylum although they are not eligible. We will never get them out, and they will vote for Democrats.

As Scott Jennings said, “The arsonist returns to the scene of the crime.”

Vice President Kamala Harris walked a scrubby stretch along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and called for further tightening of asylum restrictions as she sought to project a tougher stance on illegal migration and address one of her biggest vulnerabilities in the November election.

Harris’ push to further restrict asylum claims moves beyond President Joe Biden’s policy on an issue where her rival, former President Donald Trump, has an edge with voters. She balanced tough talk on policing the border with calls for a better way to welcome immigrants legally.

“I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe, and humane,” Harris said. “We can and we must do both.”

Scott Jennings continues to be a reliable voice on CNN amid a throng of leftists and disinformation.

Watch:

ARSONIST RETURNS TO SCENE OF CRIME! Setting up Harris’s border visit tonight on @cnn … huge tactical mistake to elevate issue by Harris because nobody believes she wants anything other than liberal, permissive border policy. pic.twitter.com/pt72do6pHc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 28, 2024