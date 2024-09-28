NBC Fake News Blames Trump Despite Harris’s Open Borders

A damning ICE report found that 662,000 illegal immigrants who are convicted criminals in their home countries were released into the country.

The Department of Homeland Security is tracking 425,000 illegal aliens convicted of crimes, and 226,000 face current criminal charges. They were all released.

Of that number, 13,000 are convicted murderers and 15,000 are rapists.

NBC News rushed to obfuscate the truth and blame Donald Trump:

It is not clear when the first migrant of the 13,000 crossed into the U.S. Two law enforcement officials familiar with the data told NBC News many of the migrants on ICE’s nondetained docket, including serious criminals, crossed into the U.S. under previous administrations, including that of former President Donald Trump.

Acting ICE Director P.J. Lechleitner sent the data, collected as of July 21, as part of a request sent in March from Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas.

They’re unhappy that Trump mentioned the result of the open borders on the campaign stump.

Criminals and terrorists came in under Border Czar Harris. We have no idea who is in the country or why they are here. Biden-Harris deport almost none. Donald Trump passed over 90 executive orders, including Title 42, to stop the onslaught. This was despite constant lawfare by Biden-Harris allies.

NBC doesn’t have America’s best interests at heart. They are woke and are happy with the open borders. They must be happy about all the dead people in the Rio Grande and at the Darien Gap. They are all in on the replacement of citizen voters with foreigners at the voting booth.

The legacy media is corrupt. They know the border is wide open. They know that Biden-Harris came in and abolished 93 executive Trump orders to secure the border. They love to lie by omission. Some probably did come in under Trump, but he did something about it. Biden-Harris tells them all to come. They protect criminals in sanctuary cities.

This video is absolutely crazy. A long line of unvetted illegals from all over the world pouring across our border with destinations all over the country. There is no sane country that would conduct immigration in this manner. Why do we allow this?

pic.twitter.com/eppLACQJEK — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 6, 2024

At least 7,000,000 illegal aliens (closer to 20 million) walked right in. Mayorkas/Biden/Harris flew in 530,000 with out taxes. – 663,000 have criminal histories

– 13,099 Murderers

– 15,811 Rapists MSM still tries to hide this. #Treason pic.twitter.com/9YetMJcNIg — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) September 28, 2024

HEARTBREAKING: The mother of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant, pleads with the American public during today’s rally in Wisconsin to vote for Trump to prevent another tragedy caused by dangerous criminals who are allowed into our… pic.twitter.com/n6TncnLaiy — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 28, 2024