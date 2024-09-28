DOJ Sues Alabama for Removing Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

The Department of Justice is suing the State of Alabama for removing noncitizens from the voter rolls 90 days before an election.

I’m not sure if I should laugh or cry. They’re spending tax dollars to keep noncitizens on the voter rolls.

According to the Washington Times, the DOJ asked a federal judge to order Alabama to put the names of the presumed ineligible voters back on the active voter lists, in part because it claims that some actual citizens were told that they had been moved to an inactive voter file.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said that a lawsuit should be viewed as a warning to other states, adding that “It is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion.”

Clarke claimed the Secretary of State removed some born in the US. [If true, it’s easily corrected.]

Alabama did this in 84 days, not 90.

Within 90 Days:

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights in our democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law. Officials across the country should take heed of the National Voter Registration Act’s clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election. The Quiet Period Provision of federal law exists to prevent eligible voters from being removed from the rolls as a result of last-minute, error-prone efforts. The Justice Department will continue to use all the tools it has available to ensure that the voting rights of every eligible voter are protected.”

Section 8(c)(2) of the NVRA, also known as the Quiet Period Provision, requires states to complete systematic programs aimed at removing the names of ineligible voters from voter registration lists by no later than 90 days before federal elections.

They are so obvious.