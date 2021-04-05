SCOTUS dismisses suits against DJT for blocking them on social media

The Supreme Court on Monday vacated a ruling which found that former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking his critics on Twitter, with the justices basically dismissing the case as moot.
Seven people sued over then-President Trump blocking posts.
Lower courts found that the President violated their free speech rights.
In the 12-page opinion, the cases were dealt with separately but the conclusions suggested they did not hold merit.
Since then, all leftist social media platforms banned Donald Trump after demands to do so by the Democrat Party, their medial and the social media cancel culture.
There are some interesting points made by Justice Thomas. One being regulating social media as a common carrier.
The government cannot accomplish through threats of adverse government action what the Constitution prohibits it from doing directly. See ibid.; Blum v. Yaretsky, 457 U. S. 991, 1004–1005 (1982). Under this doctrine, plaintiffs might have colorable claims against a digital platform if it took adverse action against them in response to government threats.
Sen. Warner came out with his “White Paper” and threated social media if they Didn’t comply. Sandberg ADMITTED in one hearing they WERE following his White Paper.
Looks at URL, nope not the Mystery Babylon Bee.
What a fundamentally destroyed from within society.
Prattling on about first amendment rights after purging the POTUS and portions of his followers from the putrid propaganda hive.
Exiled from the LAME woke Red Guards purity über alles unibrain? You’re doing it right.