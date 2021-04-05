SCOTUS dismisses suits against DJT for blocking them on social media









The Supreme Court on Monday vacated a ruling which found that former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking his critics on Twitter, with the justices basically dismissing the case as moot.

Seven people sued over then-President Trump blocking [their offensive, dishonest, non-stop] posts.

Lower courts found that the President violated their free speech rights.

In the 12-page opinion, the cases were dealt with separately but the conclusions suggested they did not hold merit.

Since then, all leftist social media platforms banned Donald Trump after demands to do so by the Democrat Party, their medial and the social media cancel culture.

