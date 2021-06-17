SCOTUS guarantees the Obamacare train wreck will continue on



















The court ruled 7-2 that the red states and two individuals who brought the dispute do not have the legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of the law’s individual mandate to buy health insurance and ordered the case to be dismissed. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. Justice Stephen Breyer delivered the majority opinion for the court.

The Supreme Court did not address the constitutionality of Obamacare’s individual mandate or whether it can be separated from the remainder of the law, the other two issues raised by the states.

“We do not reach these questions of the Act’s validity, however, for Texas and the other plaintiffs in this suit lack the standing necessary to raise them,” Breyer wrote.

The states, the Supreme Court said, failed to show that the individual mandate, “without any prospect of penalty, will harm them by leading more individuals to enroll in these programs.”

“A big win for the American people,” Biden wrote. “With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD. And it’s here to stay.”

Senator Barrasso wasn’t happy.

“The failed Obamacare system will stagger on as a result of this decision,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a doctor and senior member of the Senate Finance Committee who has helped lead repeal efforts in the past. “Every American’s health care has been harmed by Obamacare.”

STALINCARE IS COMING

Democrats said the next step was to build on the sprawling 2010 law, which touched on nearly all aspects of the health care system, with policies to lower costs.

“Let me say definitively: the Affordable Care Act has won. The Supreme Court has just ruled, The ACA is here to stay. And now, we’re going to try to make it bigger and better — establish, once and for all, affordable health care as a basic right of every American citizen,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor of the chamber.

Key Democratic health committee chairs say they’re working to craft legislation to add a “public option” to the ACA exchanges, which would compete with private insurers.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said it’s unclear where Republicans will go next on health care, an issue the party struggled with under former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know what the next step is,” she said on MSNBC. “I do know that Republicans will come up with solutions,” she added, to “repeal some of the regulations” in the 2010 law.

There is no way for insurance companies to compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse. They will fail.

The purpose of this bill from the start was to take away our insurance companies and put us all on government healthcare. Government healthcare is far inferior to US healthcare everywhere in the world.

Biden intends to give it free to any illegal alien who strolls through our open borders.

