SCOTUS bans Trump’s efforts to end DACA

After refusing to take a stand on sanctuary cities, the left-wing Supreme Court will not allow the President to end DACA which was implemented with a then-president Obama Executive Order.

It’s as if Obama is still president. Chief Justice Roberts joined the leftists, claiming the President’s decision to end DACA was “capricious.” Basically, they are changing our federal law.

The decision is a big legal defeat for President Donald Trump on the issue of immigration, which has been a major focus of his domestic agenda.

HAVE TO JUSTIFY

The ruling said the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program. The administration could try again to shut it down by offering a more detailed explanation for its action, but the White House might not want to end such a popular program in the heat of a presidential campaign. It’s taking a huge emotional toll.

Immigration lawyers told the Supreme Court after the case was argued last fall that frontline health care workers involved in responding to the coronavirus epidemic rely on about 27,000 DACA recipients, “including dentists, pharmacists, physician assistants, home health aides, technicians” and nearly 200 medical students.

“Termination of DACA during this national health emergency would be catastrophic,” they said in an April 2 court filing. The Association of American Medical Colleges told the court last fall — well before the pandemic crisis — that the U.S. is unprepared “to fill the loss that would result if DACA recipients were excluded from the health care workforce.”

The court said the Department of Homeland Security did not act properly when it ordered the program ended in 2017. In response to legal challenges, lower court rulings allowed DACA to keep going, letting young people in the program to reapply every two years and remain under its protection. Children of illegal immigrants were allowed to remain here if they were under 16 when their parents brought them to the U.S. and if they arrived by 2007.

COME ON IN AND COMPLETELY CHANGE THE USA

This will be a serious invitation for aliens to come illegally with children.

The New York Immigration Coalition praised the ruling, tweeting, “DACA IS HERE TO STAY! This is a huge victory and a result of the tireless advocacy of Dreamers who have fought for this outcome for years. Our work isn’t over—we’ve got to keep fighting for the rights of ALL immigrants—but today we celebrate! #HomeIsHere.”

It’s not 800,000 DACA either, it was 3.7 million people years ago. They will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

In the Wikileaks releases, Soros said DACA was key to getting the permanent electoral majority. Democrats invited the poorest of foreigners to come in by having their backs, giving them benefits. In turn, they vote for Democrats for life.

We can no longer win with Justice Roberts. We no longer have the court.

BREAKING: DACA remains in effect. #SCOTUS holds that the Trump administration's rescission of DACA was "arbitrary and capricious." Opinion is by Chief Justice Roberts. pic.twitter.com/9Del7TW9DM — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 18, 2020