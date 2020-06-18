Atlanta Officer’s attorney disputes everything the DA said

The case of Rayshard Brooks is sad because no one wants to see a man die, but the story the District Attorney put out is disputed by Officer Rolfe’s attorney.

Officer Rolfe did not kick Mr. Brooks and he did administer life-saving aid quickly. The other officer did NOT turn state’s evidence.

The attorney said the officer didn’t shoot Mr. Brooks as he was running away, he shot him as Brooks fired at him.

The DA said there was no threat and only described the pleasant conversation. He left the part out where Brooks fought with the officer.

