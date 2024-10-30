SCOTUS Lets Virginia Purge the Rolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Virginia to reinstate a purge of suspected noncitizens from voter rolls.

Over the objections of the three liberal justices, the court accepted an emergency request from state officials to intervene after lower courts stopped a state program that had removed more than 1,600 names since Aug. 7.

Voting rights groups fought the state policy because it removed naturalized citizens from the rolls if they had previously declared themselves noncitizens on motor vehicle forms. The program of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, had notified suspected noncitizens they would be removed if they didn’t affirm their citizenship within 14 days.