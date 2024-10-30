RFK Jr Will Control HHS, USDA & Sub-Agencies

Sentinel is experimenting with recording articles when possible based upon a reader’s recommendation. Let us know what you think.

CNN reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says former President Trump has promised to give him ‘control’ of several public health agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, if he wins a second term in November.

“The key that I think I’m – you know, that President Trump has promised me is – is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others, and then also the USDA, which is – which, you know, is key to making America healthy. Because we’ve got to get off of seed oils, and we’ve got to get off of pesticide-intensive agriculture,” Kennedy said, according to a video of the event obtained by CNN.

The CNN article then goes on to call him a conspiracy theorist.

However, controlling these bureaucrats sounds like a good idea to many Americans.

RFK is calling his movement MAHA, Make America Healthy Again.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “All of the institutions of our government have been captured by the industries that they’re supposed to regulate. The NIH, CDC, and FDA have been captured by the pharmaceutical industry and the medical cartel. People are making money on sick children and… pic.twitter.com/usTZ4Sfin1 — Camus (@newstart_2024) October 29, 2024

Bill Ackman addresses the Trump-Musk administration. He suggests comparing JD Vance with Tim Walz, which speaks to what the Trump administration will look like. He also addresses the economic growth under Trump’s plan and the waste in the Biden-Harris’s administration.

He mentioned a book titled Bullsh*t Jobs, and we have a lot of them. Ackman is very excited about Musk’s role in making government efficient and raising the GDP.

Ackman also explains why you need a Trump-type president in the clip below.

.@BillAckman: “On Trump’s side, we have Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy. These are actually very, very capable people. Musk is focused on everything from regulation to government efficiency to waste and cutting costs. He’s obviously pretty… pic.twitter.com/K1Pkuurt09 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 30, 2024