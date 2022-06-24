SCOTUS Overturned the Unconstitutional Roe v Wade

By
M Dowling
-
0
101

The Supreme Court upheld the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor dissented.

That puts abortion in the hands of the states and the people.

Read the 213-page opinion.


