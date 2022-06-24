Woke Whitmer Says “Menstruating People” Because She Isn’t a Biologist

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refuses to use the word “woman” and reduces half the nation to a bodily function. Of course, she probably can’t say ‘woman’ because she isn’t a biologist.

To her, women are “menstruating people.” Gretchen Whitmer is a Democrat, a member of the party that allegedly cares about women, and she is erasing women for the sake of a minuscule minority of people who think this makes sense.

As usual, the Michigan governor focuses on that which is most unimportant since she has done nothing much for her state.

Her WOKE attorney general Dana Nessel said she wants a drag queen in every school, although she later tried to say she was joking.

James Woods asked a good question. “Has the left gone insane? I mean really. Menstruating people? Drag queens in every school? This is not normal behavior. Someone needs to check the Democratic Party. It’s starting to seem like COVID was more like mad cow disease.”

There is something wrong with them.

WOKE Whitmer made the comments after being asked a question about a proposed amendment to the Michigan state constitution protecting access to abortion for its citizens should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

“So we saw where we thought Dobbs was going to be headed, and this was prior to the draft opinion coming out publicly,” Whitmer responded. “So we looked at all the tools that I have as governor and determined a couple of unique things I can do.”

“Number one: I have the constitutional ability to bring a lawsuit to protect constitutional rights of people of Michigan. So I brought a lawsuit on behalf of all the menstruating people in Michigan — 2.2 million. And another tool I have is to go straight to our state Supreme Court,” she added.

