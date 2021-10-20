THE FBI

By
M. Dowling
-
3

The WOKE FBI. Any questions?

Remember when the FBI was neutral and told to keep politics out of the agency?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. Seriously the FBI has been gays since the 50s and the lesbians joined in the 70s. It’s never been neutral. Always woke.

Leave a Reply