SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Biden Admin MUST Reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” Policy

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration must reinstate Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols policy, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

As The Texas Tribune reported, the Biden administration made an emergency request to the Supreme Court justices to act since the last judge allegedly “fundamentally misunderstood” federal immigration law and improperly meddled in immigration and foreign policy decisions left to the executive branch.

All six conservative justices agreed with the lower court’s ruling against the Biden administration:

The application for a stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The applicants have failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious. … Our order denying the Government’s request for a stay of the District Court injunction should not be read as affecting the construction of that injunction by the Court of Appeals.

