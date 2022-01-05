Kamala Harris Makes Another Stupid Statement in Public

By
M Dowling
-
0

Kamala Harris, who just lost another senior staffer in her chaotic office, actually tweeted, “Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again. That’s what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.”

She, like the President, never explain what they’ve done to get us moving or how they are wasting our tax dollars.

At the same time, this was going on in Northern Virginia:

Hey, Kamala, they’re NOT MOVING. Could she be any more incompetent? Just asking for a friend.


