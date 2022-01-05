Kamala Harris Makes Another Stupid Statement in Public

Kamala Harris, who just lost another senior staffer in her chaotic office, actually tweeted, “Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again. That’s what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.”

She, like the President, never explain what they’ve done to get us moving or how they are wasting our tax dollars.

Is this a joke — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) January 5, 2022

At the same time, this was going on in Northern Virginia:

An aerial view of the drivers who have been stuck on I-95 in Virginia since Monday afternoon, with complaints of little food and water pic.twitter.com/ROHh3oY73o — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2022

Hey, Kamala, they’re NOT MOVING. Could she be any more incompetent? Just asking for a friend.

