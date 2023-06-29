SCOTUS Rules Against Race Discrimination in College Admissions

Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Based Admissions at Harvard and U.N.C.

“In disavowing race as a factor in achieving educational diversity, the court all but ensured that the student population at the campuses of elite institutions will become whiter and more Asian and less Black and Latino,” the New York Times wrote.

The New York Times is wrong in suggesting this is unfair if I am reading that sentence correctly. You don’t solve the problem of discrimination with more discrimination. Black and Latino children are just as potentially competent as white and Asian children. It would help them if government schools would stop telling them not to learn European Math, English, and history. Schools also need to return to a true merit system with extra help for those who need it.

By a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court just ruled that university admissions programs that use affirmative action and other race-based admissions criteria are unconstitutional and violate the 14th Amendment. Roberts wrote the opinion. https://t.co/k5ZBSlUh12 pic.twitter.com/Yf5ReefNVY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2023

Related