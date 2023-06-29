Yankee Pitcher Domingo German Goes Down in the History Books

Domingo German pitched a perfect game for the Yankees last night. It was the fourth for the Yankees, and it set a record, Fox Sports reports.

The Yankees became the first franchise with four perfect games, with the Chicago White Sox at three.

It was only the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

German performed remarkably with 72 strikes on 99 pitches – 51 curveballs, 30 fastballs, 17 changeups, and one sinker.

The last perfect game was Seattle Mariners’ Félix Hernández against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

It was also German’s 500th strikeout.

Three other Yankees have accomplished the feat, with Germán joining Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999).

Three pitchers have thrown perfect games for the White Sox, with Philip Humber being the latest in 2012.

“So exciting,” Germán said after the game via a translator. “When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I’m going to remember forever.”

It seems he got some help from Heaven. His uncle had just died, and German offered the game to him as a tribute.

“Unfortunately, two days ago, an uncle of mine passed away, and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse. So I had him with me throughout the whole game. I was thinking about him,” Germán said. “This game is a tribute to him. He would have been so happy. He was always someone that really brought joy to our family, and it happened for him to watch it this way, from up there.”

I’m not a Yankees fan, but what a nice story and amazing feat!

