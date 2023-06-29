Chilling Words from Bill Gates About Fewer People on Earth

Globalists like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates want fewer people on Earth, and since they are social engineers, people are concerned about how they hope to make this happen.

Bill Gates said the quiet part out loud during an interview with Klaus Schwab. “…this effect of reducing population growth. That’s the big benefit that then makes everything like education and nutrition a lot easier.”

Klaus Schwab, the villainous leader of the World Economic Forum, is the self-appointed global leader of a Great Reset. He met with not-a-doctor Bill Gates to discuss cures for viruses and the benefit of having fewer people on Earth.

SCHWAB: “What would you like to see As your legislative legacy in 10 OR 15 years?”

GATES: “I set very ambitious goals because I’m quite optimistic. If you look at, say, the 20 diseases that our global health program goes after, I hope that within 15 years, over half of those, we could have had a very dramatic impact. Some of them will prove to be harder than others.

“For example, AIDS, we will make an improvement but not the programmatic improvement probably in that time frame. Malaria, perhaps, and a number of the other ones. We have things in the pipeline. So you know, a huge change in the mortality rates in developing countries which then has this effect of reducing population growth. That’s the big benefit that then makes everything like education and nutrition a lot easier.

David Rubin Comments:

“You see how twisted these people are? You see what gets him off right there at the end? Oh, we’ll increase mortality rates. There will then be less people so that we can have them more educated.

“These people are anti-human. That’s what they are. They are anti-human… they want less people.

“I want more people, and I’m not that worried about the earth, and I think regardless, even if it was a problem for Mother Earth – if you want to have more kids and you want to expand your family and your community, go for it. Don’t worry about Bill Gates.

“Also, the idea that Bill Gates is going to stop viruses is insane…

