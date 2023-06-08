SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Race-Based Congressional Districts

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday will force Alabama and Louisiana to create new black majority seats. These will become Democrat seats. Alabama’s congressional districts are too white. The Voting Rights Act orders racial preferences in elections.

The ruling requires race-based redistricting. The ruling was 5/4, with Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh siding with the court’s leftists.

Black plaintiffs challenged congressional redistricting in Alabama, saying it violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama had argued that the lower court emphasized race too much when it had ordered the state to draw a second majority-black district. The court affirmed the lower court’s decision, which had found it substantially likely that the map diluted minority voters’ power under Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Marilyn Hubbard reported for Just the News.

As the Associated Press reported, the ruling upheld a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Section Two of Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts. The state has a 27% Black population.

The AP also notes that Louisiana’s congressional map was also ruled discriminatory against black voters by a lower court. This was the subject of a fierce fight between the Louisiana State Legislature and Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

FOUR GOP HOUSE SEATS COULD BE LOST

Because of this ruling, both Alabama and Louisiana will now have to draw additional black majority districts according to the AP:

The decision was closely watched for its potential effect on control of the closely divided U.S. House of Representatives. Because of the ruling, Republican-led legislatures in Alabama and Louisiana must redraw maps so that they can increase Black representation.

Republicans only have a 222-213 majority.

This will affect Georgia and South Carolina, and Democrats could gain up to 4 new seats in a House that Republicans are barely hanging onto.



NEW: in a major surprise, Supreme Court rules 5-4 that Alabama’s congressional map dilutes Black voting strength. This could reverberate to LA, SC and/or GA, forcing creation of 2-4 new Black majority districts and netting Dems 2-4 seats. Key passages: https://t.co/oTMOBFEDMK pic.twitter.com/hmFeMZdGfQ — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 8, 2023

