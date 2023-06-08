BREAKING…Donald Trump INDICTED Over the ‘Boxes Hoax’

Donald Trump has been indicted on at least 7 federal charges including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, conspiracy. — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 8, 2023



We are Soviet Russia. This is taking place as Biden is exposed for potential treason.

Hannity’s radio show reported this afternoon that the DOJ alerted the media there will be a major development tomorrow.

It looks like he will be indicted in southern Florida.

Donald Trump could become a candidate as a convicted felon facing prison.

Most Americans see the DOJ and FBI as corrupt, but the agencies don’t care, as evidenced by the fact that they continue abusing the law. According to a recently released Rasmussen poll, 60% of likely U.S. voters believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation covered up crimes for President Joe Biden and his family.

Some say the Left has taken everything from us.

Story is breaking. Hannity radio show just reported that DOJ has alerted media about ‘major development’ tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ObyZNOryxU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

