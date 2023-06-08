BREAKING…Donald Trump INDICTED Over the ‘Boxes Hoax’

By
M Dowling
-
11
65


We are Soviet Russia. This is taking place as Biden is exposed for potential treason.

Hannity’s radio show reported this afternoon that the DOJ alerted the media there will be a major development tomorrow.

It looks like he will be indicted in southern Florida.

Donald Trump could become a candidate as a convicted felon facing prison.

Most Americans see the DOJ and FBI as corrupt, but the agencies don’t care, as evidenced by the fact that they continue abusing the law. According to a recently released Rasmussen poll, 60% of likely U.S. voters believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation covered up crimes for President Joe Biden and his family.

Some say the Left has taken everything from us.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

11 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
28 minutes ago

Well, we’ll see. It was said the Republicans are going to Impeach Bribery Biden.

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Greg

I hope so. It sounds like they have the goods.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
44 minutes ago

There was a document posted whereby Trump had “declassified” the documents and ordered DOJ to redact and release. Why wouldn’t this alone make the prosecution’s case moot. A judge should just dismiss this case with prejudice.

I suppose a prosecutor can get away with virtually anything and everything in front of a grand jury, but what has been revealed during those proceedings should be cause for dismissal in and of itself.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Let’s not forget the Left in the 60’s openly declared their goal was to destroy this country, but at that time they didn’t have the ‘power’. I keep hearing how perplexing it is that many factions on the left are now in full support of intrusive government, pro-war and other positions that used to be contrary. The difference today is these same people are in power and the goals from the 60’s can now be acted upon.

This will all be complete if the judicial system can find some way to prevent Trump from campaigning. A judge can put just about any restriction on any defendant. Another four years of Biden could be insurmountable.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Donald Trump Jr.

@DonaldJTrumpJr
·
7m

On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden’s corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges.

Do you really think that’s a coincidence?

1
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

This sets the precedent to indict Joe Biden with far more serious crimes.

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
1 hour ago
Reply to  Greg

But who will do it? Not this DOJ.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago
Reply to  M Dowling

If Trump gets in he may be able to Force the issue.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz