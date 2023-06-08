BREAKING…Donald Trump INDICTED Over the ‘Boxes Hoax’

Donald Trump has been indicted on at least 7 federal charges including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, conspiracy.
We are Soviet Russia. This is taking place as Biden is exposed for potential treason.
Hannity’s radio show reported this afternoon that the DOJ alerted the media there will be a major development tomorrow.
It looks like he will be indicted in southern Florida.
Donald Trump could become a candidate as a convicted felon facing prison.
Most Americans see the DOJ and FBI as corrupt, but the agencies don’t care, as evidenced by the fact that they continue abusing the law. According to a recently released Rasmussen poll, 60% of likely U.S. voters believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation covered up crimes for President Joe Biden and his family.
Some say the Left has taken everything from us.
Story is breaking.
Hannity radio show just reported that DOJ has alerted media about ‘major development’ tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ObyZNOryxU
Well, we’ll see. It was said the Republicans are going to Impeach Bribery Biden.
I hope so. It sounds like they have the goods.
There was a document posted whereby Trump had “declassified” the documents and ordered DOJ to redact and release. Why wouldn’t this alone make the prosecution’s case moot. A judge should just dismiss this case with prejudice.
I suppose a prosecutor can get away with virtually anything and everything in front of a grand jury, but what has been revealed during those proceedings should be cause for dismissal in and of itself.
Let’s not forget the Left in the 60’s openly declared their goal was to destroy this country, but at that time they didn’t have the ‘power’. I keep hearing how perplexing it is that many factions on the left are now in full support of intrusive government, pro-war and other positions that used to be contrary. The difference today is these same people are in power and the goals from the 60’s can now be acted upon.
This will all be complete if the judicial system can find some way to prevent Trump from campaigning. A judge can put just about any restriction on any defendant. Another four years of Biden could be insurmountable.
Donald Trump Jr.
On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden’s corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges.
Do you really think that’s a coincidence?
This sets the precedent to indict Joe Biden with far more serious crimes.
But who will do it? Not this DOJ.
If Trump gets in he may be able to Force the issue.