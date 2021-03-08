SCOTUS rules in the anything goes election fraud cases









The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the last of former President Donald Trump’s election challenges.

The court turned away the case in which Trump questioned Wisconsin election procedures in an unsigned order.

It’s over, but by SCOTUS ignoring all of these cases, they are condoning the last minute election rule changes, even those that appear unconstitutional. Basically, anything goes.

When the court pushed off consideration of all election litigation until after Biden’s inauguration, it signaled that it would not seriously consider Trump’s after-the-fact efforts to investigate election integrity, seen by many as an attempt to overturn the election without justification.

However, Justice Clarence Thomas scolded his colleagues in a dissent he wrote for another case suggesting that the court should hear these cases to help protect the country from future issues regarding elections.

Thomas wrote, “These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

Reporter Zoe Tillman tweeted Monday, “SCOTUS this a.m. continued to officially close the loop and reject Trump et al.’s post-election legal challenges, denying cert in Trump’s Wisconsin case and Lin Wood’s Georgia case.”

Trump has officially lost all of his post-election challenges in the Supreme Court https://t.co/SS0lKxCshi — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 8, 2021

Related