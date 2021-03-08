Major supermarket labels products according to the race of the business owners









Giant Foods is labeling foods according to Black-owned and Hispanic-owned businesses. We wrote about their intentions last year and they are now rolling it out. They have stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, and are also known as Martin’s Food Markets.

It’s more of the destructive, anti-American, and progressive divisiveness the stems from identity politics.

Reminds me of this. Jewish owned businesses has been marked in the third Reich pic.twitter.com/rkmJa4cSf3 — iLoveCapitali$m 🇮🇹🇩🇪🇮🇱🇺🇲 (@KapitalistTurbo) March 7, 2021

Just remember, during moral panics — the Salem Witch Trials, McCarthyism, the current Wokeness — the accusers think they’re the heroes. Then the panic passes, and they’re villains forever. That will happen this time too. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) March 7, 2021

Soon there will be another Crystal Night!

Thanks to stupid ppl and mind washing media!!!! — mehrdad85 (@mehrdad853) March 8, 2021

I hope they fail.

