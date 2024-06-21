SCOTUS Rules on the Domestic Abuse Gun Case

By
M DOWLING
-
0
8

The gun case that people fear will limit Bruen concerns a violent, dangerous man who is now imprisoned. There is no way the man in question, Mr. Rahimi, should have a gun.

The concern was that upholding the domestic abuse law could open the way for vindictive spouses to demand guns be taken from the husband or wife they don’t like.  The law has been used loosely in some cases.

There are other laws to keep that man in prison and from getting a gun.

However, it is not a problem in this case since it is narrowly defined and does not endorse red flag laws, which, in my non-legal opinion, are unconstitutional.

Jonathan Turley said it’s bad for Hunter.

Prof. Turley said it might affect the Manhattan Trump-Bragg case.


