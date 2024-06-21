SCOTUS Rules on the Domestic Abuse Gun Case

The gun case that people fear will limit Bruen concerns a violent, dangerous man who is now imprisoned. There is no way the man in question, Mr. Rahimi, should have a gun.

The concern was that upholding the domestic abuse law could open the way for vindictive spouses to demand guns be taken from the husband or wife they don’t like. The law has been used loosely in some cases.

There are other laws to keep that man in prison and from getting a gun.

However, it is not a problem in this case since it is narrowly defined and does not endorse red flag laws, which, in my non-legal opinion, are unconstitutional.

NRA Statement on U.S. v. Rahimi:

“The Supreme Court’s narrow opinion offers no endorsement of red flag laws or of the dozens of other unconstitutional laws that the NRA is challenging across the country that burden the right of peaceable Americans to keep and bear arms. This… — NRA (@NRA) June 21, 2024

Jonathan Turley said it’s bad for Hunter.

…Hunter Biden just lost a Hail Mary toss. The court voted 8-1 to uphold the case in allowing second amendment rights to be limited — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 21, 2024

Prof. Turley said it might affect the Manhattan Trump-Bragg case.

…This could have some interesting analogies to the Manhattan verdict. The court ruled that the Fifth and Sixth Amendments require a unanimous jury to make that insular determinations on the beyond a reasonable doubt standard. It is not directly on point, but one of the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 21, 2024

