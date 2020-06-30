McConnell’s opponent says she is further left than anyone in Kentucky

Amy McGrath has won Kentucky’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary, NBC News projects. She edged out another progressive Charles Booker in a tougher-than-expected race for the right to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, NBC News reported.

She is a ret. Marine Lt. Col. and a former fighter pilot.

McGrath also checks all the far-left boxes.

“I am further left … I am more progressive than anybody in the state of Kentucky,” McGrath said in the opening seconds of one video.

“I think the wall is stupid. I really do,” open borders McGrath said later in the video.

McConnell shows McGrath endorsing single-payer universal health care, praising the merits of abortion and bragging about her “progressive” creds.

She also lied in her campaign launch video.

WATCH: