SCOTUS: Sides with J6, Chevron Gone, Tents Off the Streets

By
M DOWLING
-
3
56

THREE GREAT SCOTUS DECISIONS

As reported yesterday, Chevron is gone, thanks to the Supreme Court. Chevron allowed unelected government bureaucrats to legislate from their offices with zero accountability. These bureaucrats were used illicitly by politicians, grabbing power from Congress. The Supreme Court turned it back over to the people. It takes power away from agencies that have overreached. When they do, they take power from the people, which is budding tyranny.

Antifa and pro-Hamas radicals will be upset about this next one. The tents are home to dangerous drug addicts, criminals, and mentally ill people who aren’t even sanitary. This is a good decision.

The J6 decision is also a good one. The obstruction charge is the only charge against hundreds of people who only trespassed. It was an abuse of the law, a deliberate misinterpretation to create tougher sentences. That has been the problem with J6. Prosecutors overcharged so they could call a riot an insurrection. Rioters were called domestic terrorists, and anyone who walked around was labeled an abettor.


