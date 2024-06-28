SCOTUS: Sides with J6, Chevron Gone, Tents Off the Streets

THREE GREAT SCOTUS DECISIONS

As reported yesterday, Chevron is gone, thanks to the Supreme Court. Chevron allowed unelected government bureaucrats to legislate from their offices with zero accountability. These bureaucrats were used illicitly by politicians, grabbing power from Congress. The Supreme Court turned it back over to the people. It takes power away from agencies that have overreached. When they do, they take power from the people, which is budding tyranny.

Chevron gone. 6-3. Administrative agencies don't get to decide their own powers. Massive win for the Constitution.

Antifa and pro-Hamas radicals will be upset about this next one. The tents are home to dangerous drug addicts, criminals, and mentally ill people who aren’t even sanitary. This is a good decision.

Obviously, it's not "cruel and unusual punishment" to stop homeless people from overrunning public parks with their tents, drugs, trash, and other filth. The fact the Ninth Circuit and 3 leftwing justices disagree proves why judges matter so much.

The J6 decision is also a good one. The obstruction charge is the only charge against hundreds of people who only trespassed. It was an abuse of the law, a deliberate misinterpretation to create tougher sentences. That has been the problem with J6. Prosecutors overcharged so they could call a riot an insurrection. Rioters were called domestic terrorists, and anyone who walked around was labeled an abettor.

RELEASE THE J6 DEFENDANTS NOW!!!

RELEASE THE J6 DEFENDANTS NOW!!!

