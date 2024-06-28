We Need to Talk About a Shameless Media

By
M DOWLING
-
1
28

People believed the lies about how Joe Biden was competent, sharp, and well-prepared because it was what they wanted to hear. The alternative was distasteful to them. The media has lied to us for four years, even as Biden grew worse and followed the dictates of the hardcore left of his party.

Unfortunately, to get the truth or something close to it, we had to go to tabloids and translate foreign papers.

THINK ABOUT THE DAMAGE THE MEDIA HAS DONE

Think about all the Democrats and media personalities, columnists, and reporters who insisted that Joe Biden is a genius in private. For a media that obsesses about Trump’s so-called lies, the crew at the New York Times, WaPo, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and CNN have insisted Joe Biden is brilliant.

We’ve all been played, but some of us knew it and tried to warn people.

Why should anyone believe the press anymore?

The national press corps decided to protect Joe Biden. They circled the wagons, refused to ask tough questions, lied by omission, and became hardcore Democrat activists. The media wanted to stop Trump by going easy on Biden. They failed to do their job honestly and ethically. Now, they will get what they tried to avoid by lying to us.

The media attacked the Wall Street Journal report a few weeks ago about Biden’s decline because they told the truth.

The media is now turning on Joe Biden. They want him gone so they can replace him. The media is an arm of the Democrat Party.

Glenn Greenwald doesn’t believe they can replace him.

The media is in panic. They might try to go with the fake cold excuse.

THEY HAVE BEEN LYING TO US

Biden is sharp.

He’s sharp and prepared.

He’s tough, sharp, and on top of his game.


