We Need to Talk About a Shameless Media

People believed the lies about how Joe Biden was competent, sharp, and well-prepared because it was what they wanted to hear. The alternative was distasteful to them. The media has lied to us for four years, even as Biden grew worse and followed the dictates of the hardcore left of his party.

Unfortunately, to get the truth or something close to it, we had to go to tabloids and translate foreign papers.

They’re all so shameless and so full of sh- How did anyone ever trust these snakes? https://t.co/Ml3YvQKQJH — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 28, 2024

THINK ABOUT THE DAMAGE THE MEDIA HAS DONE

Think about all the Democrats and media personalities, columnists, and reporters who insisted that Joe Biden is a genius in private. For a media that obsesses about Trump’s so-called lies, the crew at the New York Times, WaPo, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and CNN have insisted Joe Biden is brilliant.

We’ve all been played, but some of us knew it and tried to warn people.

Why should anyone believe the press anymore?

The national press corps decided to protect Joe Biden. They circled the wagons, refused to ask tough questions, lied by omission, and became hardcore Democrat activists. The media wanted to stop Trump by going easy on Biden. They failed to do their job honestly and ethically. Now, they will get what they tried to avoid by lying to us.

The media attacked the Wall Street Journal report a few weeks ago about Biden’s decline because they told the truth.

The media is now turning on Joe Biden. They want him gone so they can replace him. The media is an arm of the Democrat Party.

Liberal media is literally turning on Biden overnight!! Y’all know this was planned right? pic.twitter.com/37quzWfmtx — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) June 28, 2024

Glenn Greenwald doesn’t believe they can replace him.

Things were so bad for Biden that even his hardest core media partisans have to admit it. There’s no way to “replace Biden.” He’ll never agree to give up power. Even if he did, they can’t run with Kamala, but also can’t catapult someone ahead of her.pic.twitter.com/nQBtIFE6NQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2024

The media is in panic. They might try to go with the fake cold excuse.

HAPPENING NOW: The media is in an all-out panic after the debate. – A ‘balding’ Joy Reid says her phone didn’t stop buzzing during the entire debate. – Nicolle Wallace says conversations about replacing Biden will start tomorrow. – Van Jones says he is “in pain” and nearly… pic.twitter.com/oaQCIdYd2x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

THEY HAVE BEEN LYING TO US

Biden is sharp.

“Biden is sharp! He is on top of things!” Never trust a word that comes out of this administration ever again. North Korea has more credibility. pic.twitter.com/R5dYZE0Wk7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

He’s sharp and prepared.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas speaks out on Joe Biden’s cognitive state: “The most difficult part about a meeting with Biden is preparing for it, because he is sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented.” pic.twitter.com/VyikVq3w43 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2024

He’s tough, sharp, and on top of his game.

YOUR REACTION: These Democrats say President Biden is mentally tough, sharp, fit, on top of his game. He’s even sharper than anyone they have ever seen. WATCH pic.twitter.com/2k7HWZKDzK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 18, 2024

