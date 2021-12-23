The Biden Blizzard: Always Winter, Never Christmas

















The Left hates Christmas. For years they have been fighting it, not even wanting us to say the word, “Christmas.” They will tolerate “Happy Holidays” or “Season’s Greetings,” but not “Merry Christmas.” This year they tried to ruin Christmas with race warfare. The Left desperately needs to take Christ out of Christmas because he is the Prince of Peace.

In The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, C.S. Lewis introduced us to the White Witch who fought against the magnificent lion Aslan, who represented Christ. The White Witch was dedicated to making it, “Always winter, but never Christmas.” The Biden administration seems to be pursuing the same goal. Just last week they promised a severe and deadly winter for those who resist their unconstitutional mandates.

Following in the footsteps of the White Witch, Biden’s edicts have increased the cost of our fuel and food by about a third. It is quickly becoming too expensive to drive over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving or Christmas. And if we manage to get there, the house might be cold, and the dinner skimpy. Bidenflation has already cost the average family $3,500. You just can’t increase the cost of living that much without causing serious suffering.

Many nations have learned the hard way that Marxist ideology brings on frostbite and starvation. Big government socialism has never produced prosperity and never will because it is based on false concepts such as 1) Theft is better than work, 2) Redistribution is more important than productivity, and 3) Deception overrules reality.

As clarified by Newt Gingrich, Biden’s Big Government Socialism is a miserable failure:

It is important to tie the continuing failures all around us to the underlying philosophy of Big Government Socialism, which simply does not work… We have seen this kind of radical effort to remake society before – from the Jacobins of the French Revolution, the Russian Communist effort to create the New Soviet Man, and the thought control of Maoist China (which is still underway with Xi Jinping as the new Mao). Again and again, radical belief systems have tried to force people into a government-imposed version of reality…This video is a step toward…getting America back on a track of success, safety, prosperity, and freedom.

In Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, The Ghost of Christmas Present reveals two wretched children named Ignorance and Want. In less than a year, Biden has drastically increased the probability of such children by attacking parental education and devaluing our work and money. In Dickens’ story, Scrooge repented but in real-life, Biden is doubling down. Democrats are within a few votes of passing Carbon Climate Hoax laws that would certainly cause fuel and food shortages. Socialist policies and laws based on climate alarmism will freeze, boil, or starve you to death long before carbon or CO2 could do the slightest harm.

Big Lie Biden recently claimed that Americans are better off now than they were a year ago. Most Americans are fed up with his arrogant ignorance and lies. We can no longer afford to buy what Biden is selling.

The third verse of “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day“ says: “And in despair I bowed my head: There is no peace on earth I said,” but the fourth verse answers “God is not dead, nor doth he sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail with peace on earth, good will to men.”

The blizzard of wrong-headed leftist policies demanding that it be “always winter but never Christmas” continues to blow storms of deceit, hate, and poverty. When Christ comes the second time (1) (2), the “wrong shall fail and right will prevail.” In the meantime, the battle for peace, prosperity, and Christmas continues and will be won one soul at a time.

Copyright © 2020 by Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying and teaching a wide range of religious and secular topics. He is a master teacher whose lessons and stories have generated both laughter and tears. As a defender of freedom, he has fostered independence by encouraging students and readers to embrace correct principles and resist coercion. Like Thomas Jefferson, he has “sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” He has written many articles and books including Pillars of Truth and Freedom, My Life and Lessons, Freedom and The Obama Debacle, The Freedom Saving Series, and The Scriptural Insight Archive.

Related















