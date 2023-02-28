SCOTUS Will Review Constitutionality of Biden’s CFPB – Newsbreak

Justices on Monday agreed to hear a case challenging the legality of the independent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the brainchild of now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and enacted by a Democrat-led Congress and former President Obama. It was allegedly in response to the financial crisis of 2008-2009. In reality, it is a rogue government within a government that circumvents Congress and the Constitution.

The CFPB was created as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

The order taking the case came four months after a federal appeals court panel unanimously ruled that the CFPB’s funding mechanism was unconstitutional.

The CFPB is funded by the Federal Reserve, not Congress, a funding choice that was adopted by a Democratic-controlled Congress allegedly to help safeguard the bureau from political pressure.

But Republicans have expressed opposition to the agency, which oversees consumer markets such as credit cards and home mortgages. It operates outside the elected government and the Constitution.

It was weaponized by Democrats but Donald Trump gutted it.

Whistleblower, Cassandra Jackson, reported that the [Elizabeth Warren] Consumer Financial Protection Bureau falsified documents to fine payday lenders. She detailed the accusations in a letter, adding that there was “widespread racism and gender discrimination.”

Biden is attempting to bring it back. It’s another power grab. This Elizabeth Warren creation will be a tool by which companies will be controlled by the government.

Read about the CFPB on this link.

Related