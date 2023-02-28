‘They Set Us Up!’ Bombshell J6 Footage Shows Metro Police Discussion

By Mark Schwendau

Americans are anticipating Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News that will include some of the 14,000 hours of January 6 surveillance footage concealed by the Democrats over the last two years. Speaker Kevin McCarthy may grant access to these videos. But Americans may not need to wait until the Fox News primetime cable host’s reports air as some video footage is already appearing on the Internet via Twitter pages.

Tucker Carlson said, “We got all the January 6th footage – you have been LIED to!”

This bombshell news is going unreported by the mainstream media, which, again, provides evidence they were complicit in aiding and abetting a criminal act. The newly released police bodycam footage was obtained through a court trial of Jan. 6 defendant William Pope of Topeka, Kansas. One video shows plainclothes police officers discussing how to spot “non-uniform” agents.

According to Pope’s motion, undercover MPD officers he observed approached the northwest corner of the Capitol grounds at about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officer 1, who filmed the event, joined in with the crowd and chanted, “Drain the swamp!”

According to the motion, after a group of men ran past the officers toward the Capitol, Officer 2 — who was wearing a Trump beanie — commented, “Those guys are getting shot.”

After that, Officer 1 joined in with the crowd chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

Pope also described how Officer 1 climbed over a barricade: “Officer 1 began yelling at people in front of him to ‘Go, go, go!’ As they climbed bicycle racks, Officer 1 yelled for the crowd to ‘help him up, help him up!’ followed by ‘push him up, push him up!’”

The significance of what defendant Pope is offering is this shows law enforcement was either aiding and abetting in a crime or it was not a crime at all.

The newly released videos show undercover agents climbing barricades and urging protesters to go toward the Capitol Building.

In yet another video MPD bicycle officers are seen stopping four armed men in plainclothes that turned out to be law enforcement agents. Ironically one video shows a plainclothes agent/officer walking behind Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally slain by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, as he predicts that “someone will get shot.”

A Twitter account of @FreeStateWill asks the question, “Why hasn’t the government informed the public that undercover MPD officers were chanting ‘our house!’ and repeatedly urging protestors to advance up the northwest steps of the Capitol on January 6?”

There is also a new video that raises questions for the J6 Committee related to the activities of Ray Epps and Ryan Samsel on the day of the Capitol Riot. One video shows Epps actively pushing a Trump sign toward the capitol.

Several individuals have been charged with felony assault for pushing this sign into police. Epps pushed it as it made contact with police, pointed for others to continue pushing it forward into police, then pushed those in front of him. Epps was removed from the FBI wanted list. pic.twitter.com/FIBS7NHbuC — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) July 13, 2022

Several of the videos were posted in a Twitter thread by William Pope under the handle of @FreeStateWill. While it is unclear how some of these videos are appearing, a number of them seem to be coming up on Rumble.

Another very interesting conservative podcaster has been breaking this news just recently. Benny Johnson of “The Benny Show” offered this very good summation of the seriousness of this situation in these newly released videos.

Johnson released a video on Facebook over the weekend titled, “Tucker: “We Got All The January 6th Footage – You Have Been LIED To!”

As the January 6 Insurrection narrative unravels, our political leaders and justice system will have to either step up and make this wrong right or suffer the consequences.

For those who want to read the Pope’s legal filing, we found it here.

