NYC to Name a Street After Anti-Semitic Black Supremacist Elijah Muhammad

“Never react to an evil in such a way as to augment it,” the great French philosopher Simone Weil wrote in 1933.

New York City is about to do precisely that, augment evil. The City will approve naming a street after Elijah Muhammad. Elijah was an anti-Semitic hater of white people who is also a black supremacist. White supremacists are not OK, but black supremacists are?

New York City will name a Harlem block after the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad who taught that “the white man is the devil.”

New York City will allow this if Mayor Adams signs on to it. It’s a Black Lives Matter city now.

Arrogant Democrat Kristin Richardson Jordan, the council member for District 9 in Harlem, chose the hateful black supremacist.

“It is actually not OK to erase black leaders who are not pleasing to white people,” she said during the vote. “I profoundly vote aye on Elijah Muhammad Way.”

Elijah Muhammad is not being erased if a street isn’t named after him, Jordan. He’s just not being honored. It should be pleasing to no one. It’s pure hatefulness. All Democrats should oppose this. Shouldn’t the DNC should speak out? Are they the racists and anti-Semites to allow this?

There are a couple of Democrat council members speaking out.

Democrat council member Robert Holden of Queens said the proposal to honor Elijah Muhammad should be removed from the list.

“I’m going to oppose Elijah Muhammad. He was a black supremacist. He was a bad guy,” Holden said. ‘It’s an insult to Malcolm X Boulevard.

“He is not worthy of having a street co-naming in the City of New York, and we should not even be considering this,” Councilman David Carr, a Staten Island Republican, said in a hearing earlier this month.

“He fails every test we could possibly put forward: the test based on the values and views of today, and the values and views of the times in which he lived and worked,” Carr said at the Parks and Recreation Committee hearing.

The banality of evil.

Hannah Arendt escaped the Nazi Holocaust and covered the Eichmann trial. She addressed the issue of whether or not she still thought evil was radical. She no longer did.

“I changed my mind and do no longer speak of “radical evil.” … It is indeed my opinion now that evil is never “radical,” that it is only extreme, and that it possesses neither depth nor any demonic dimension…it can overgrow and lay waste the whole world precisely because it spreads like a fungus on the surface. It is “thought-defying,” as I said, because thought tries to reach some depth, to go to the roots, and the moment it concerns itself with evil, it is frustrated because there is nothing. That is its “banality.” Only the good has depth, that can be radical,” wrote Hannah Arendt.

Elijah Muhammad is the perfect example of the banality of evil.

The intersection to be named after the black supremacist Elijah Muhammad is at the site of the Nation of Islam-owned mosque where NYPD Officer Phillip W. Cardillo was murdered in cold blood in 1972.

It is 1 of 129 ‘co-namings’ in New York City bundled into a bill awaiting the mayor’s approval. New York City is an evil city.

Elijah Muhammad, the vile racist:

