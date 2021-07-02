SCOTUS won’t hear the case of the elderly Washington State florist



















In 2019, the Supreme Court told the state of Washington to reconsider its ruling against a Christian florist in light of the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling.

The florist, Arlene’s Flowers, had refused to sell flowers for a gay wedding because it violated her religious beliefs.

The Washington State Supreme Court did so and upheld their previous ruling against the Christian florist, claiming she violated their LGBT discrimination laws.

On Friday, the Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal from the Christian florist, with only three judges dissenting.

They heard the case of the cake baker so what gives?

Are they running scared after their ruling on behalf of Arizona’s voter integrity laws? The Left went bonkers over that and demanded Biden stack the court.

Kavanaugh and Barrett sided with the Leftists on the Court.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision.

It’s an absolutely absurd decision by the Washington State Court and now it will be left standing. The marriage goes against her beliefs and these LGBT complaints are just harassing her. So, apparently, SCOTUS is okay with radical LGBTs harassing people.

So far, Kavanaugh and Barrett are a big disappointment.

We have been writing about this Washington baker and this florist for years. The florist, Barronelle Stutzman, is just religious, but she has been hounded for years by LGBT radicals.

