Check out the administration strategy for naturalization and voting



















In February of this year, Joe Biden issued an executive order, “Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans.” It clearly says ‘legal,’ but that doesn’t mean they will only allow legal immigrants to apply based on the way it’s worded. Joe Biden breaks the law every day with open borders and then lies about it. No one does a thing to stop the lawbreaking. His administration seems capable of anything.

The Order states that “Over 40 million foreign-born individuals live in the United States today,” and it encourages them to apply for citizenship. Does that include people here illegally?

Today, the USCIS released the Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization (see below).

Naturalization Eligibility and Voter Registration Through a State’s Benefit Application Process

On May 27, 2021, USCIS published guidance regarding an applicant’s registration to vote through a state’s department of motor vehicles or other state benefit application process and the efects on an applicant’s good moral character.

This guidance also clarified that USCIS will not penalize applicants who unknowingly or unwillfully register to vote, and that USCIS does not consider an applicant to have unlawfully registered to vote if they did not complete or sign the voter registration section.

It sounds like they are getting ready for 2022. They don’t plan to lose. People coming in illegally vote for Democrats, so do the majority of immigrants in general.

THE STRATEGY

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released the Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization, a whole-of-government approach to breaking down barriers to U.S. citizenship and promoting naturalization to all who are eligible, as outlined in President Biden’s Executive Order 14012.

“Becoming a United States citizen is a tremendous privilege,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “New citizens, strengthened with the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our Nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process.”

This report reflects the collaboration of USCIS, the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of State, Department of Labor, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, and the Social Security Administration, who are part of the interagency Naturalization Working Group. This working group was established pursuant to the President’s executive order to prioritize citizenship education and awareness through capacity building and expanded partnerships, which is at the heart of the interagency strategy.

“USCIS remains committed to empowering immigrants to pursue citizenship along with the rights and opportunities that come with it. It is fitting that this report is being released days before our nation’s 245th birthday. There is no greater testament to the strength of America than our willingness to encourage others to join us as U.S. citizens as we work together to build a more perfect union,” said USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud.

“We look forward to the work ahead in welcoming and supporting aspiring Americans and equipping them with the tools they need to be successful in their journey to citizenship, and beyond.”

Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, USCIS has taken a number of steps to reduce barriers to naturalization and restore confidence in our nation’s legal immigration system. More information on naturalization policies issued since January 2021 is available on the USCIS website.

