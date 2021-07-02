Joe Bama won’t answer questions about Afghanistan before July 4th



















Here’s more proof Joe BidenBama is senile. He won’t answer questions on Afghanistan because “great things are happening, the economy’s going…it’s the 4th of July.”

He said, “I’m not going to answering any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s Fourth of July. I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions and I’ll answer next week… I’ll answer all your negative questions, not negative, your legitimate questions.”

Biden was taking questions today after he a presser on the jobs report, but reporters wanted to ask about was the drawdown in Afghanistan.

There are men left behind and the massacres have already begun. Did he evacuate all those who helped us? It would seem these are the aliens we want in this country.

We are sure the Afghans who are in danger aren’t concerned with his Independence Day partying.

Imagine if Donald Trump said this?

Watch:

