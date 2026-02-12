UN Congratulates Iran on Anniversary of Islamic Revolution After They Killed Nearly 40,000

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, expressing hope for the country’s future and the ideals that shape it.

It has only been two weeks since Iran slaughtered about 35 protesters. He is congratulating them for the 1979 revolution that turned the country into a totalitarian hellhole. The revolution involved the kidnapping of 66 Americans.

People fighting for Iranian voices and human rights advocates argue that it undermines the plight of those fighting for freedom inside Iran. The UN’s Human Rights Council has condemned Iran for its crackdown on anti-government protests, and the Secretary-General’s congratulatory message has been described as “abjectly tone-deaf” by some observers.

He’s not tone-deaf. Guterres is doing what communists do.

This is the UN and its chosen leadership that the US heavily funds. They have sought global control of climate change and pandemics. They do not align with US values.

The Author of the Massacre Was Invited to Speak at the UN

Guterres also invited the author of the massacres to speak at the UN about human rights.

In his congratulatory letter to Iran, the UN chief, referring to the current international situation, listed the UN goals of ending wars, preventing new conflicts, tackling the climate crisis, reducing inequalities, and ensuring the responsible governance of powerful technologies as urgent tests facing the global community.

The head of a fake humanitarian and peace organization praised a terrorist regime weeks after it slaughtered over 35,000 civilians. It was the deadliest two-day massacre in Iran’s history. The IRGC took their machine guns. Then they slaughtered everyone in the streets. No trial, no mercy.

Human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer was not pleased.

Horrible: “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in a message to President Masoud Pezeshkian.”https://t.co/yqxJJIzIGj pic.twitter.com/4HVsqQh52x — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 11, 2026

UN Watch Responds

The UN Watch also addressed the alleged scheduling of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to speak before the UN Human Rights Council.

Araghchi has been implicated in crimes against humanity, along with other members of the Iranian regime.

They want his invitation withdrawn.

“The UN must not provide a stage for those who perpetrate atrocities against their own people and threaten global peace,” the letter concluded.