Sean Penn: It’s Time To Send Unvaxxed Citizens to Jail

Sean Penn, the son of a communist, is giving out medical advice. He thinks it’s criminal not to engage in a culture of common sense. If someone chooses not to get vaccinated, they should stay home, not go to work, and remain completely isolated. In fact, they should go to jail. Unfortunately, people listen to these elitist know-nothing snobs.
Penn campaigned for Hugo Chavez in Pennsylvania and slobbered over El Chapoo to get an interview. He loves the hard-left policies.
Civil Rights attorney Aaron Siri said, “Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators. If a patient refuses a medical product after being conveyed its benefits and risks, then that is called informed consent. They were informed and did not consent. Mandating over this objection is immoral and illiberal.”
Elites don’t care about you. They care about themselves, their wealth, their fame and their power over you!
Here’s Sean Penn, stating the unvaccinated should lose their jobs, their freedoms & rights. And if they don’t give them up voluntarily, they should lose them forcibly 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EtwmQVuOtM
— Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) December 29, 2022
Here’s a response to Sean Penn.
Ted Nugent message to the Vaxxed Sheeple‼️😆Sean Penn is a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/7p6jPcJNCH
— Jibril Tarik Blackstone (@JTBlackstone) December 22, 2022
Sean Penn, What a fucking asshole!. The unvaxxed aren’t the problem, it’s going to be all those vaxxed people with compromised immune systems taking up hospital rooms for the foreseeable future. Nugent pretty much got straight to the point. You only take an experimental medicine as a last resort! The biggest problem in America is that You Can’t Fix Stupid and we let stupid people vote!
If there was a requirement to have a brain (IQ in positive numbers) and common sense in the Movie Industry, there wouldn’t be many movies, but the ones they would make would be something of quality.
One other thing about stupid Liberals, when they do stupid things they want Government to make sure they have company.
Ted doesn’t beat around the bush.