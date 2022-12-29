WEF: You’ll Go Nowhere and Be Happy

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants you to stay within 15 minutes of your home and do it all on your bike. That means you might work from home and never have to shop outside your 15-minute area. It sounds like East Germany under the Soviets.

The past two years have been a checklist of the government’s worst impulses. The government has grown immensely during Covid, and so has its power.

As a member of the team, Dr. Scott Atlas said the White House Covid team under Trump wouldn’t look at studies and deliberately generated excess fear to get people to cooperate.

In November 2020, the Red Cross proclaimed that climate change is a bigger threat than COVID and should be confronted with “the same urgency.” Bill Gates recently demanded dramatic measures to prevent climate change, claiming it will be worse than the pandemic.

This isn’t a right-wing conspiracy theory.

The pandemic is the recipe for 21st governance as outlined by Klaus Schwab in his book, The Great Reset. They think or pretend to think that climate change will kill billions, and Covid only killed millions. You can imagine the precautions they will now take. They support lockdowns.

Governments saw the power they had using fear as a weapon. They won’t give that up. There is nothing progressive about these people. They are de-growthers and de-populationists.

These 15-minute cities look like soft lockdowns.

The World Economic Forum is in the process of enabling climate lockdowns. With Melbourne and Paris the testing grounds of 15 minute cities. Vehicles will be banned and you must stay within a 15 minute ride radius. pic.twitter.com/9VrTUctS6Z — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 28, 2022

