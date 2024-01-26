Seattle Gives $10M to 50 BLMers Who Participated in Riots

While January 6 protesters who rioted or just walked around the Capitol are bankrupted and imprisoned, BLM protesters in Seattle who participated in riots over George Floyd will receive $10 million from the city.

In response to their participation in violence and abuse of the police, fifty protesters who complained will receive $10 million. They claimed they were injured by the police while demonstrating.

Seattle did not admit wrongdoing.

The case involved:

hundreds of interactions between the plaintiffs and law enforcement officers;

more than a million pages of records;

more than 10,000 videos;

hundreds of witness interviews;

extensive court filings.

“This settlement resolves the majority of the remaining claims arising out of the 2020 demonstration period and is a big step toward allowing the City to focus on the important work of today while moving forward from events four years ago,” said City Attorney Davison.

“This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance,” said City Attorney Davison. “The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May.” The case was initiated in September 2020.

THE SEATTLE RIOTS

I don’t have information on which riots they participated in, but I have a lot of videos of what went on in Seattle with weak Mayor Jenny in charge.

The Seattle riots were very violent. The rioters were looting stores, attacking the police, and terrorizing the residents.

BLM and Antifa are communist revolutionaries.

Reporter Katie Daviscourt covered some of the riots.

“Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle,” Daviscourt tweeted. “This protest has turned into a riot.”

#SeattleProtests – Damage done to @SeattlePD East Precinct just now as protesters move across Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/IPYbWBilkz — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) July 20, 2020

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE. Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

