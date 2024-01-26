Biden Gives Gov. Abbott 24 Hours But Abbott Will Not Stand Down

By
M Dowling
-
5
77

Joe Biden gave Governor Greg Abbott until tomorrow to let the Border Patrol cut the razor wire. In the meantime, Biden could federalize the Texas National Guard.

This is a constitutional crisis. Texas has the right to self-defense.

Donald  Trump urges the states to surge the National Guard to Texas as Abbott’s standoff with Biden accelerates. He fully backs Gov. Abbott. In posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump backed Abbott and accused Biden of “fighting to tie the hands” of the Republican governor “so that the invasion continues unchecked.”

The White House is blatantly lying, pretending they are concerned about Border Patrol, and migrants. These are the people who aid and abet cartels trafficking children and drugs.

“Whether it is leaving migrants on the side of the road in the dead of winter, installing razor wire to make Border Patrol’s job more dangerous, promoting extreme and unconstitutional laws like S.B. 4, or his latest actions in Eagle Pass, Governor Abbott has repeatedly proven that he is not interested in solutions and only seeks to politicize the border,” a recent White House statement said.

They could care less about the monsters they’ve allowed into this country.

“The President has been clear that we need adequate resources and policy changes, and that our immigration system is broken. That is why on his first day in office he presented Congress with a comprehensive immigration reform plan, and that is why he is working to find a bipartisan agreement with Congress that includes funding and meaningful reforms,” it added.

The immigration system was working fine until Democrats broke it. Democrats are attempting to force amnesty and a path to citizenship so they can have their permanent electoral majority.

Biden could also send the military to the border. Earlier today, Texas police and military said they are prepared to be arrested.

Biden and his regime will not tolerate anyone closing any area of the border.

Gov. Abbott will not budge. There will be a showdown at the border.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
55 minutes ago

No Chance! of that happening. It’s a matter of serving you’re country, and upholding law an order, or following an illegitimate and treasonous administrations orders.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Biden just went off and is sinking fast in the deep end.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Are people willing to fight to save our country?

0
Reply
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
1 hour ago

The 50% + brainwashed…ARE brain dead. The ‘fraud’ is hoping to FINISH the job of annihilating the USA BEFORE November…

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

The country is more and more divided and that could lead to Civil war.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz