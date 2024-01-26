Biden Gives Gov. Abbott 24 Hours But Abbott Will Not Stand Down

Joe Biden gave Governor Greg Abbott until tomorrow to let the Border Patrol cut the razor wire. In the meantime, Biden could federalize the Texas National Guard.

This is a constitutional crisis. Texas has the right to self-defense.

Donald Trump urges the states to surge the National Guard to Texas as Abbott’s standoff with Biden accelerates. He fully backs Gov. Abbott. In posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump backed Abbott and accused Biden of “fighting to tie the hands” of the Republican governor “so that the invasion continues unchecked.”

The White House is blatantly lying, pretending they are concerned about Border Patrol, and migrants. These are the people who aid and abet cartels trafficking children and drugs.

“Whether it is leaving migrants on the side of the road in the dead of winter, installing razor wire to make Border Patrol’s job more dangerous, promoting extreme and unconstitutional laws like S.B. 4, or his latest actions in Eagle Pass, Governor Abbott has repeatedly proven that he is not interested in solutions and only seeks to politicize the border,” a recent White House statement said.

They could care less about the monsters they’ve allowed into this country.

“The President has been clear that we need adequate resources and policy changes, and that our immigration system is broken. That is why on his first day in office he presented Congress with a comprehensive immigration reform plan, and that is why he is working to find a bipartisan agreement with Congress that includes funding and meaningful reforms,” it added.

The immigration system was working fine until Democrats broke it. Democrats are attempting to force amnesty and a path to citizenship so they can have their permanent electoral majority.

Biden could also send the military to the border. Earlier today, Texas police and military said they are prepared to be arrested.

TX: Back in Eagle Pass where Texas has still blocked federal access to Shelby Park (Border Patrol does have access to the boat ramp). Texas DPS troopers have started arresting migrants who cross illegally for criminal trespass—I just learned that the troopers and soldiers down… pic.twitter.com/94paHET5XL — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 19, 2024

Biden and his regime will not tolerate anyone closing any area of the border.

JUST IN: Biden is giving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott until TOMORROW to allow federal agents to cut the razor wire Or what? What are you going to do, Biden? Take control of the TX National Guard? Good luck with that. HOLD THE LINE @GregAbbott_TX!

pic.twitter.com/ZuqsHOkRIk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2024

Biden is suing to be able to cut the razor wire at the border – he wants to make it easier to break immigration laws and enter the U.S. easily. https://t.co/DOUWoRSe15 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2024

Gov. Abbott will not budge. There will be a showdown at the border.

Biden is giving 24 Hours for Abbott to cut the razor wire, basically he is saying stand down. The next move will be for Biden/DOD to deploy the military to the border to take back ground that is contested. Texas won’t budge. pic.twitter.com/iy1wur79mh — Joshua Reid (@realjoshuareid) January 26, 2024

