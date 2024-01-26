The Real Story in Fani Willis’s Escapades

The real story of Fani Willis isn’t her affair, even though the media wants you to focus on that. The real story is her paramour’s two meetings with the White House, and the two letters Fani received from the Biden White House Counsel.

The hearing was to compel discovery, and these two letters were kept from the defense.

“We did get a letter from the White House counsel’s office, your honor,” Fulton County prosecutor Alex Bernick said on Thursday. “It was about logistics and procedures…”

He eventually admitted there were two letters.

Why weren’t they automatically turned over? Under Brady, the prosecution is required to turn over exculpatory evidence. The Judge will consider whether the letters should be turned over.

It shows coordination with the White House.

The Clark attorney is also trying to compel discovery of communications with two DOJ officials – Rosen and Donaghue to show that they were not available to testify; if so, the state can’t prove its case. The government might not allow them to testify.

However, the big story is White House coordination.

That came out during a hearing of former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who is currently under indictment in Georgia as a Donald Trump co-defendant in a RICO case.

Clark had an unblemished record up until this Fulton County assault.

THE FIRST AMENDMENT PAPERWORK TRIAL

Jeffrey Clark served as the Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General under President Trump and was under consideration to be Trump’s Attorney General.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Clark on 1 (RICO) and 22 (Claims of false statements in paperwork). Clark believed the election was stolen and made those claims. The District Attorney then criminalized his free speech and legal opinion. Clark believed his opinions were correct and said so in communications.

Judge Scott McAfee wants to see the two letters and is not inclined to show them to Clark’s attorneys. HE wants both letters filed under seal for en camera review in his chambers.

Judge McAfee has also rejected two defense witnesses. Julie Kelly wonders if the government will allow any former officials to testify.

UPDATE: Fani Willis Georgia election RICO hearing Jeffrey Clark. Judge: “Is there something actually in writing that shows communication between the office and the White House council?” DA: “we did get a letter from the White House counsels office.” Judge: “..solely consists… pic.twitter.com/0Nawzsu8oP — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 25, 2024

Clark wants the Eleventh Circuit to disentangle him from the Georgia election racketeering case, claiming that bias against former President Donald Trump has tainted what should be a “no-brainer” argument.

FULL HEARING

