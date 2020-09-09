Seattle madwoman uses a machete on an apartment guard

A 32-year-old woman with a machete sliced up a 50-year-old guard’s arm on Capitol Hill in Seattle while other lunatics set a flag on fire down the street. The woman changed her clothes but was later found in a gas station and taken to the hoosegow.

A witness who saw the entire tragic event said the woman got out of her vehicle with a Nerf Blaster and asked the apartment guard if he was an officer. He is a guard but had the word ‘officer’ printed across the front and back of his vest. The woman walked to her car, took out a foot-long machete, and went after the guard.

The guard and a witness tried to quickly enter the lobby of an apartment building in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue to get away from the suspect.

The guard attempted to pull the building’s door shut, as the suspect fought to try and pull it open. During the struggle, the suspect reportedly slashed the guard on the forearm, leaving two five-inch cuts.

She thought he was a police officer.

The suspect then returned to her vehicle and left the scene.

While this was going on, a group of protesters down the block had dumped garbage and set fire to a flag on the SPD East Precinct fence line.

Members of the ‘protest’ group initially tended to the guard’s wounds before police took over, placed a tourniquet on the man, and called for Seattle Fire medics. The victim was later transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

She is in jail but who knows for how long. Seattle is now lawless.