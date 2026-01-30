Seattle Mayor Will Force Police to Break Federal Law

Seattle Mayor Kate Wilson, a former professional protester, is going to make the police do what Signal Chat does in Minnesota and elsewhere. This is an actual insurrection at this point.

The former radical protester will now manipulate the government to act to protect criminal aliens.

She is requiring the Seattle Police Department to relay intelligence on federal law enforcement. She not only refuses to follow immigration law, but she will also make the police break the law as well.

I am not a lawyer, but it does look like law-breaking. She is forcing the police to aid and abet criminal illegal aliens.

The Left wants a civil war.

[The screenshot is from the Mayor’s website.]