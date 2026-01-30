Seattle Mayor Will Force Police to Break Federal Law

Seattle Mayor Kate Wilson, a former professional protester, is going to make the police do what Signal Chat does in Minnesota and elsewhere. This is an actual insurrection at this point.
The former radical protester will now manipulate the government to act to protect criminal aliens.
She is requiring the Seattle Police Department to relay intelligence on federal law enforcement. She not only refuses to follow immigration law, but she will also make the police break the law as well.
I am not a lawyer, but it does look like law-breaking. She is forcing the police to aid and abet criminal illegal aliens.
The Left wants a civil war.
[The screenshot is from the Mayor’s website.]
🚨 Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson makes clear that her city doesn’t need a Signal chats. Instead she’s going to mobilize the actual police force to do what Signal networks do in Minneapolis.
I doubt Blondi could find Washington or Seattle on a map. I have not seen nor heard of any recent enforcement actions by DOJ in perhaps the most corrupt state in the Union.
She breaks the law knowing that the person running the DOJ is an oath breaker.
Arresting Don Lemon for his minor crime was an obvious PR move. The actual crimes going on, directly supporting the invasion of the USA, are orders of magnitude worse than anything Lemon did.
Had any Republican done something like that when Biden was President the FBI would have broken down their door at 4 am Rifles in hand, taken them away in handcuffs, then a judge would have sentenced them to months or years in prison… The media and the left would have applauded that… But she is a Democrat… The most she…