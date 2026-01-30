Steve Forbes: Ilhan & Husband’s Money Comes from Illegal Source

We already reviewed the possible corruption of Ilhan Omar and her husband, Tim Mynette, with their fake winery and numerous alleged swindling of donors. It looks like they run a money laundering operation, but there might be an explanation. Joe Biden’s administration looked into it and found nothing. Now, the Trump administration is investigating.

It’s more than the winery and the allegations of donors being swindled, which Mynette blames on his partner.

They didn’t even pay the business taxes.

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes, says Ilhan Omar and her husband are running a money laundering operation.

Ilhan Omar’s husband’s investment firm has no records of money management, no clients, and its D.C. headquarters share office space at a WeWork. There are no M & A deals, no investments, or evidence of any work done.

They claim they operate in 80 nations.

Forbes said, “It’s amazing how people can go into Congress and then become these entrepreneurial investing geniuses. Where they come in — she had under $1,000 of net worth– and her husband didn’t have much — and suddenly now they’re multimillionaires.

“Is there a money laundering operation here? Something is not right. That $30 million came from sources that are illegal, period,” Forbes said.

Sure seems that way.