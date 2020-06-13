Seattle Officials Won’t Let Police Move Back Into Their Precinct

By
M. Dowling
-
0
The police precinct in CHAZ

The Seattle city officials won’t allow the police to open the precinct in the occupied blocks in the downtown. The occupation by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other fringe groups, was done to form its own country, but they’ve tamped that down. Now they only want unreasonable demands met. Demands include no police, no prisons, reparations, free college, and more.

Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan says the city will not be accepting federal troops to move the protesters out. She won’t let anyone move them out and plans to let them have their “summer of love.”

“The threat to invade Seattle — to divide and incite violence in our city — is not only unwelcome, but it would also be illegal,” Durkan said at a Thursday press conference in response to Trump telling her to take care of it or she will. She added that the majority of the protests have been peaceful.

They’re not peaceful, and they are armed.

 

It looks like the third world.

PORTLAND’S RADICAL ANTIFA LEADER GOES TO SEATTLE

The top-ranking law enforcement agent in Minnesota, Keith Ellison, and his son support Antifa and are friends with the top leader. That leader, was seen inside the Seattle ‘autonomous zone’ last night.

THIS IS THEIR PEACEFUL MANUAL

THEY’RE COMMUNISTS SO THIS IS TO BE EXPECTED

They’re setting up autonomous zones is Asheville, North Carolina. They are trying to do the same in Florida, Nashville, and Portland.

 

