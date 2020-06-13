Police major warns police will leave in droves, now they want to fire him

ThenTulsa, Okla. police Maj. Travis Yates told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday that he is “extremely concerned” for the future of law enforcement amid ongoing backlash following the death of George Floyd and the rise of the “defund the police” movement.

POLICE ARE ONE CALL AWAY FROM BEING DESTROYED

Tulsa Police Officer Major warns that more and more police are looking to leave law enforcement.

Democrats want to purge our culture and our police and they are succeeding.

On Friday, Yates published a column on the website LawOfficer.com headlined, “America, We Are Leaving.”

That’s in line with the news that Bernie Kerik is hearing. Mr. Kerik is a former New York City police commissioner. He hears about 800 police officers in New York City are looking to leave, despite loving the job.

“I wouldn’t wish this job on my worst enemy,” Yates wrote. Then he added, “I would never send anyone I cared about into the hell that this profession has become … I used to talk cops out of leaving the job. Now I’m encouraging them. It’s over, America. You finally did it You aren’t going to have to abolish the police, we won’t be around for it.”

“Officers are afraid to speak out, they are afraid to talk,” Yates told Carlson. “You are only your next call away from being canceled or destroyed, and so officers feel very limited. I think citizens do, too, and we had just as many citizens comment on that article and send us emails.”

The risks of speaking out to officers is much too terrible, as he explains.

NOW THEY WANT TO FIRE HIM

For saying what he believed, the community leaders and mayor want him fired.

A Tulsa police major’s comments on a local radio show Tuesday drew a series of condemnations from community leaders and from his own police department Wednesday.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the statements made by Maj. Travis Yates are the opposite of what the Tulsa Police Department is trying to accomplish in the community. Other leaders said they believe Yates should resign, and a state representative said he should be fired.

He committed the unforgivable sin of denying systemic racism.

Yates spoke on the Pat Campbell Show on Talk Radio 1170 on Tuesday. He discussed “defunding the police,” chokeholds, police relations and policy. He denied the existence of systemic racism several times and also discussed officer-involved shootings.

“By the way, all the research on this says … we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed,” Yates said, later telling the Tulsa World he was referencing controversial research from an economist, as well as a conservative commentator and the National Academy of Sciences.

“I want to believe he didn’t intend to say what he did, but what he did say goes against everything we are trying to achieve in community policing,” Bynum wrote in a Facebook post.

The Tulsa Police Department issued a statement saying it didn’t “condone or support” Yates’ comments and that they are being reviewed by the Internal Affairs Unit.

The people attacking him are attacking our 1st Amendment.

The police chief is actually reviewing the situation.