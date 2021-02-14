Seattle PD hands out stickers to violent Antifa to deal with sadness and anger









The Seattle Police Department handed out stickers to the violent communist/anarchist Antifa. The stickers are meant to help them with their anger and sadness. They should hand out juice boxes too.

This is the Democrat idea of policing.

Watch:

Just like they do for little kids! — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 14, 2021

The world has gone absolutely insane. The responses were mostly appropriate:

I was hoping “stickers” were the new term for 9mm rounds. — JK (@jeffkern68) February 14, 2021

Omfuck!!! I literally started laughing out loud. “You want a sticker?” — ⭐️Gonzacadian⭐️ (@acadianstallion) February 14, 2021

They’ll be handing out Teddy Bears next. — Stone (@xLoneManWalking) February 14, 2021

