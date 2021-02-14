Seattle PD hands out stickers to violent Antifa to deal with sadness and anger

The Seattle Police Department handed out stickers to the violent communist/anarchist Antifa. The stickers are meant to help them with their anger and sadness. They should hand out juice boxes too.

This is the Democrat idea of policing.

Watch:

The world has gone absolutely insane. The responses were mostly appropriate:

  3. The poleeces passing out free sno-cones is a thing in Chiraq, Detoilet, Balitless, Philthydelphia, but it is too cold (globull warming) for that right now.
    Did they try a group hug or a free reign CHAZ utopian zone in the interests of the glorious people’s collective unity?

    I find some wild and crazy heavy metal albums and laugh at the titles and covers for morale boosting.
    Some of them are downright hilarious and it restores my sense of defiance.
    I listened to it a lot during misspent youth and still enjoy it from time to time.
    Whatever works and gets you through can’t be all bad, as long as it is isn’t too cloud cuckoo participation trophy zone delusional.

