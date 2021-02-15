Wokerati torches Quaker Oats for choosing a ‘racist’ name for their syrup

The Wokerati demanded Quaker Oats remove the image of the beloved Black woman on Aunt Jemima pancake products. So, to appease them, that’s what they did.
“In June 2020, the company announced it was transitioning from the Aunt Jemima name and likeness on the packaging and pledged a $5 million commitment to support the Black community” stated a press release from PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats.
“The Quaker Oats Company signed the contract to purchase the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925. It updated its image over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes that dated back to the brand origins” the press release continued.
Aunt Jemima was a real person, Nancy Green, and her family didn’t want her taken off the package.
She looks like the aunt you’d love to have.
On Tuesday, PepsiCo released the decision to re-brand Aunt Jemima products as the “Pearl Milling Company,” to begin in June of this year. That was the original name of the company.
PepsiCo was trying to be PC but the new name upset the Wokerati even more.
This is good for PepsiCo. They needed to find out that you can’t feed the beast.
Samples of Wokerati responses:
Pearl Milling Company sound slavey as fuck too if we keeping it a buck. https://t.co/FYjxh2yK8k
— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 10, 2021
Pearl Milling Company sound like the plantation they had Aunt Jemima thick ass at! I’m not falling for the trap!
— The 224 Podcast👑👑 (@The224Podcast) February 10, 2021
Two white men started this company and eventually named it “Aunt Jemima”. I hope they are in hell slowly turning like rotisserie chickens.
— ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) February 10, 2021
This is somehow sounds more racist. Lol. https://t.co/g8S2ciQPd7
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 10, 2021
Our external enemies don’t fear breakfast topping labels and they are having a huge belly laugh.
Those who feel so terribly oppressed in America as they bash it endlessly on Twitter are free to leave.
O/T-Yay! Store run as we our supposed to get 10-12 inches of globull warming tomorrow and it is going to be polar vortex all week.
Is komrade kommissar kerry jetting around in his unicorn flatulence Solyndra solar panel powered Wonder Woman jet?
BTW-China makes 80% of all solar panels and they just love the green nude eel.
volar portex
tolar porvex
volar torpex
votar lorpex
vorpex rolat
When are these companies going to learn? The more you give in to these idiots, the more they will demand. The majority of the people making these demands have probably never bought the products in their lives.