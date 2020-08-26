Seattle ‘protesters’ attempted to burn police officers alive

Seattle rioters, aka mostly peaceful protesters, sealed a door shut-in the East Precinct last night, possibly with concrete, and then set the building on fire with the intent of burning the officers alive.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved.

Jason Rantz at KTTH posted this photo with the concrete mixture used clearly visible.

#Breaking: Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioters tried to set fire to the building. ATF is now involved. https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

THE STORY

As some in the crowd vandalized the building and tormented police, others brought quick-dry cement to seal police officers inside the building. At the same time, criminals tried to burn the building down with the intent of killing the officers inside.

A source told Mr. Rantz that the officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters. Fortunately, whoever mixed the cement added too much water and it didn’t hold.

One officer was injured and one suspect was arrested. The Seattle ‘protesters’ want to mimic Kenosha as they’ve said.

Happening in #Seattle – they want to mimic Kenosha tonight they’ve stated openly – in the background covering cameras with umbrellas for whatever they’re doing to the building pic.twitter.com/geXieuznFF — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 25, 2020

THE POLICE UNION RESPONSE

Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan is condemning the crime, along with the lack of response from city leaders.

“It’s clear that domestic terrorists are continuing to hold our great city hostage by their criminal acts,” Solan tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We’re talking about a little over 100 people who continue to force their political agenda to push assaults on officers, destroy private and public property, to continue their dangerous ideology. What’s next has been seen before and I’m fearful that someone will lose their life in the coming days. This could all stop if our public officials would decry and push back against these criminal acts.”

THE POLITICIANS ARE SILENT

If you like what you see, vote for the Democrats.

More from #Seattle tonight – antifa “standing in solidarity” with Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/8Me5h4jTQX — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 25, 2020

#Seattle starting to look like a war zone again tonight pic.twitter.com/EhU6xuR7g4 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 25, 2020

Fire lit at SPD East Precinct tonight #Seattle pic.twitter.com/acfof9W1vi — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 25, 2020