CNN’s most worn-out talking head calls their victim a ‘snot nose entitled kid’

CNN was one of the networks that settled for an unknown sum of money after they falsely maligned the 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann. They are carrying the Republican National Convention live and had to air Nicholas Sandmann’s speech.

When they introduced him, they left out any details, saying he was in a confrontation last year with a Native American elder, Nathan Phillips. CNN has learned nothing. None of these networks will learn anything.

Sandmann’s speech was part of the second night of the Republican National Convention. He said his life “changed forever in that one moment” because the “full war machine in the mainstream media revved up into attack mode.”

CNN had dishonestly described the boy’s 2019 viral confrontation with a Native American agitator, portraying the Kentucky teen as the aggressor. They were vicious, malicious, and deceitful.

Former White House press secretary, Joe Lockhart, who CNN pays to contribute for some reason, took to Twitter, “I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i [sic] don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky.”

Lockhart’s an old man who doesn’t want to be told anything by a young man who sued the network that pays Lockhart to say hateful things.

Lockhart’s tweets against Melania were particularly vicious. In fact, every tweet was a hate-filled attack on the Convention speakers or the President, but this is how CNN talking heads roll.

NOT EVERYONE IS IMPRESSED WITH CNN

It seems like CNN is still hasn't learned their lesson about smearing and slandering an innocent teen https://t.co/wvHu3UFstW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 26, 2020

The DNC fluffers at CNN were popping their butt plugs all over the Internet tonight watching the guy they made a millionaire impale their weary asses one more time. https://t.co/RDInj0pU2S — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

CNN's Joe Lockhart attacks Sandmann as 'snot nose entitled kid'. Terrible CNN. You swoon over Greta. No one ever called Greta snot nose entitled kid.https://t.co/Ht04xK94FE — Geo Data (GAB:Geo Data) (@novakglobal) August 26, 2020

LOL. You're just jealous CNN pays him more than you. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 26, 2020

Mr. Sandmann’s speech: “I would not be cancelled.”